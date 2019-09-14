|
STONE, THEODORA "DOT"
92, of Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at RI Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Milton T. Stone. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Jenny Mihopolous.
She is survived by her loving children, William T. Stone of Cranston and Linda Remarski and her husband Michael of Cumberland; cherished grandchildren, Charles T. Stone, William T. Stone II, Steven Remarski, Natalia Nicolella and the late Allison Remarski. She was predeceased by her brother William and sister Georgia.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave, Cranston on Monday at 10:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Sunday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 14, 2019