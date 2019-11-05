|
|
Henneous, Theodore F.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Theodore Frank Henneous, 80, on Friday, November 1, 2019. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.
Ted was born in Boulder, CO on November 23, 1938, to the late Frank and Mary(Struna) Henneous.
After graduation, he moved to Oxnard, California and served in the Navy. After his service he returned to Denver, CO where he met his future wife and started a career with IBM as a programmer. He relocated several times throught his career before settling down on the East Coast, eventually landing in RI where he raised his family before retiring from IBM. After his retirement, he worked in the computer room at Home Depot for nearly 20 years.
Ted will be deeply missed by his wife of 50 years, Marion (Koutnik) Henneous and their five children: Andrew Henneous and his wife Dawn of Rehobeth, MA, Steven Henneous and Melissa of Riverside, RI, Sean Henneous and his wife Marcy of Gaithersburg, MD, Erin Norman and her husband Jeffrey of Barrington, RI, and Ann-Marie Niewiecki and her husband Jason of Barrington, RI.
He is survived by his sister, Margret Menchey and her husband Ross of Westminster, MD. He was the brother to the late George Cheatum of Buckeye, Arizona, and Jean Sandholm of Shenandoah, IA.
He was the proud and loving grandpa to his six grandchildren: Brendan, Lyla, Lucas, Mia, Mikayla, and Devyn.
He will be remembered as a devoted father with gentle eyes and a generous heart. He had a selfless character and enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He was loved and will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to be part of his life.
In lieu of public funeral services and to honor Ted's character, we ask that all who wish to contribute make a donation in his memory to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, Atten: Philanthropy, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. For a complete obituary please visit, www.PerryMcstay.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 5, 2019