PETIT, THEODORE H., "JAKE"
86, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Home. He was the beloved husband of the late Louise F. (Lanoie) Petit for 66 years. Born in Warwick, he was a son of the late Theodore J. and Marie Ange (Jubinville) Petit.
Jake served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was the co-owner, alongside his brother, of New England Union Company for many years. Jake was an avid sailor and a member of the Power Squadron. He was a true craftsman, tinkerer and audiophile. Jake's antique radio collection was second to none. He was well known and well loved by all.
Jake was the loving father of Nancy LeBlanc (Lee), Brian Petit (Darien), Dianne Somerset (Richard) and Kevin Petit (Kelly); caring brother of Raymond Petit and the late Francis Petit; devoted grandfather of Jill, Adam, Jeffrey, Allison, Cara, Lisa, Jennifer, Emily, Benjamin, Jack, William, and the late Brianna. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 9:45 am from the FAGAN-QUINN FUNERAL HOME, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 am in St. Mark Church, Narragansett Ave., Jamestown. Burial with military funeral honors will be in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St., #306, Providence, RI 02906 will be appreciated. For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019