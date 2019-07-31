The Providence Journal Obituaries
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Theodore J. "Ted" Dumas Jr.

Theodore J. "Ted" Dumas Jr. Obituary
DUMAS, JR., THEODORE "TED" J.
83, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Cecilia (Stanton) Dumas. They were married for 57 years. He was the father of Theodore J. Dumas III of Coventry, and Suzanne Nadermann of Hot Springs, AR. He was the brother of Annette Dwyer, Alfred Dumas, Albert Dumas, Lorraine Stanley, and Louise Beaufort, and the late Claire Knight and Michael Dumas.
A Celebration of His Life will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. For full obituary, go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 31, 2019
