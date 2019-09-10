|
SULLIVAN, THEODORE S. "TED"
of Meadowcrest Drive, Riverside, a man who graced this world leaving a path of joy for the past 88 years, passed away September 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Lucille (O'Neil) Sullivan.
Born in Providence, a son of the late John and Agnes (McDonough) Sullivan, he was a lifelong resident of East Providence.
Mr. Sullivan was Lineman for the former New England Telephone Company for 35 years.
Theodore was life communicant of St. Brendan Church. He was a former member of the City of East Providence Planning Board and the Riverside Bishop Hickey Council Knights of Columbus. He also was a former East Providence Weights and Measures agent. He was active in local politics and enjoyed golfing, photography and listening to music.
Mr. Sullivan was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War.
He is survived by a son, Steven D. Sullivan of Sarasota, Florida; two daughters, Susan A. Sullivan of Smithfield and Leslie A. Shattuck-Moore of East Providence; a brother, Ronald Sullivan of Owensboro, KY; five grandchildren, Ryan Shattuck, Rory Shattuck and Jessica Shattuck all of East Providence; Shannon Sullivan of Boston, MA and Patrick Sullivan of East Greenwich and two great-grandchildren, London and Desmond.
His funeral will be held on Thursday September 12, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Calling hours are Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Theodore's memory to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd, Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 10, 2019