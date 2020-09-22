1/1
Theodore W. Nerek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEREK, THEODORE W.
72, a retired Security Officer passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Providence. Theodore was the son of the late Theodore J. and Stella (Wietsordick) Nerek. Beloved brother of Lois A. Nerek and her wife Sherry A. Jackson. Mr. Nerek was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War serving on a Nuclear submarine and a Graduate or CCRI.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial with Military Honors will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Wednesday, 4-7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved