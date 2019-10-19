|
BUFFARDI, THERESA A.
82, of Westerly, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (DiNola) Buffardi. Theresa is survived by her brother Joseph N. Buffardi and his wife Donna of Florida and her sister Linda Holden, Esq. of Westerly. She was also the cherished aunt of Laura and Matthew Buffardi.
Theresa worked as a claims adjuster and administrative assistant for General Electric in Warwick for many years. She also volunteered as a church lector and was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Cranston.
Her funeral will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Sunday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 19, 2019