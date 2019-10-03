|
DiPippo, Theresa A.
Theresa Ann (Matarese) DiPippo, 85, passed away September 30, 2019. She was born in Providence RI on January 12, 1934 to the late Gaetano and Constance (Mazzoni) Matarese. After graduating Mt. Pleasant High School, Theresa went on to study interior design at the RI School of Design. She met the love of her life Carmine marrying in 1955. Carmine and she moved to Longmeadow 57 years ago to raise their family. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and a friend to many. In 1980, she joined her husband in founding CATAD Chemical Company. Following her husband's passing and the subsequent sale of the business, too restless to stay at home, she became the manager of the UTC Prop Shop in Windsor Lock, CT. She was a devout catholic and parishioner of St. Mary's church in Longmeadow, a past president of the Woman's Guild and Church Council member. Always active in the community, in recent years she was involved with the Longmeadow Senior Center and was a Maternal Council Board Member. She was a Girl Scout Troop Leader and carpooler in chief. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband of 35 years Carmine and her brother Vito Matarese. She will be deeply missed by her children Richard and his wife Molly of Ashton, MD, Deborah Gauthier and her husband Leslie of East Longmeadow, and Michelle and her fiancé Kevin Rooke of Longmeadow; her 6 grandchildren Anthony, Brandon and his wife Courtney, Nicholas, Mia, Angela, and Carmen; her brother Nicholas Matarese, and many extended family and friends. The family would like to thank the Jewish Geriatric Services of Longmeadow and BayState Medical Center for their support and care. Family and friends are invited to gather Sunday October 6, 2019 from 3-6pm in the Forastiere Smith Funeral Home, 220 North Main Street, East Longmeadow. A funeral service will be at 9:45am in the funeral home Monday October 7, 2019. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am in St Mary's Church, 51 Longmeadow Street, Longmeadow. Burial will follow in Longmeadow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's name may be made to St. Mary's Church, 519 Longmeadow Street, Longmeadow, MA 01106, or to Longmeadow Park & Rec, DiPippo Field, c/o Longmeadow Parks and Recreation, 735 Longmeadow St, Longmeadow, MA 01106. To leave a message of personal condolence or for more information, please visit www.forastiere.com
