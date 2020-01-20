|
85, of Johnston, formerly of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Cra-Mar Meadows, Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Keefe, Jr. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Giovanni and Claudina (Orlandi) Iacavone. Theresa worked as a bookkeeper at St. Rocco's Church and at St. Rocco's School in the lunchroom, where she was affectionately known as "Grandma Terry" for many years before retiring.
She is survived by her loving children, Belinda Boudreau, John Keefe and his wife Beverly, Richard Keefe and Robert Keefe; cherished grandchildren, Amanda, Brianna, Devon, Mason and Sandra. She was the sister of Ann Tondre and the late Peter Iacavone.
Her funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 20, 2020