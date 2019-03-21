Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Korkuc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa A. (Vito) Korkuc

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theresa A. (Vito) Korkuc Obituary
KORKUC, THERESA A. (Vito)
of Seekonk, MA, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at home. She was the wife of the late Raymond Korkuc. She was the daughter of the late Louis Vito and Anna (Fiore) Vito. Mrs. Korkuc was employed at Autoparts and later at BA Ballou of East Providence for many years, retiring in 2005. She was the sister of David Vito, Eleanor Degnan, Lu Ann Di Sano and the late Anthony Vito.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 24, from 9 am to 10 am with a service to follow at 10 AM in Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now