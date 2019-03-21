|
|
KORKUC, THERESA A. (Vito)
of Seekonk, MA, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at home. She was the wife of the late Raymond Korkuc. She was the daughter of the late Louis Vito and Anna (Fiore) Vito. Mrs. Korkuc was employed at Autoparts and later at BA Ballou of East Providence for many years, retiring in 2005. She was the sister of David Vito, Eleanor Degnan, Lu Ann Di Sano and the late Anthony Vito.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 24, from 9 am to 10 am with a service to follow at 10 AM in Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2019