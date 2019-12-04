|
ROGERS, THERESA C. (CODEGA)
103, of Atria Bay Spring and Kittery, ME, died peacefully on December 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late Charles Rogers.
Born in Barrington, a daughter of the late Joseph and Maria (Lanzone) Codega, she lived in Barrington and Kittery, ME.
Mrs. Rogers was an office manager for the former American Water Works Bristol, Bristol for 40 years before retiring in 1979.
She is survived by a brother, Louis S. Codega of Barrington and several nieces and nephews; a step-daughter, Lynn Young of Kittery, ME; a step-grandson, Jonathan Young and his children, Noah and Morgan. She was the sister of the late Joseph, Anthony, William and Michael Codega; Hilda Barbie, Amelia DeCesare, Phyllis Lewis, Margaret Marcoccio and Mary Codega.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Angels Church, Maple Avenue, Barrington on Friday December 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Santa Maria del Campo Cemetery, Upland Way, Barrington. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Theresa's memory to the Carmelite Monastery, 25 Watson Avenue, Barrington, RI 02806 would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements are by the W. Raymond Watson Funeral Home, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019