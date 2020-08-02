1/1
Theresa Elizabeth "Terri" Murphy
{ "" }
MURPHY, THERESA "TERRI" ELIZABETH
55, of Providence, passed away at home, Monday after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Melvin Murphy Jr. of Cranston and Sondra Knight Murphy of NC.
She was the sister of the late Eugene Murphy (Miriam) of Warwick. Duane Murphy of Providence, Djuna Hopes of Charlotte and Patricia Darity (Jonathan) of Charlotte.
The Family will greet friends at NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday August 7, from 2pm-5pm, observing social distancing regulations. In lieu of flowers you may send donations to meetingstreet.org of Providence in the name Theresa Murphy. The family wishes to thank all who have sent prayers and well wishes at this time. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
