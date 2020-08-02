MURPHY, THERESA "TERRI" ELIZABETH
55, of Providence, passed away at home, Monday after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Melvin Murphy Jr. of Cranston and Sondra Knight Murphy of NC.
She was the sister of the late Eugene Murphy (Miriam) of Warwick. Duane Murphy of Providence, Djuna Hopes of Charlotte and Patricia Darity (Jonathan) of Charlotte.
The Family will greet friends at NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday August 7, from 2pm-5pm, observing social distancing regulations. In lieu of flowers you may send donations to meetingstreet.org
of Providence in the name Theresa Murphy. The family wishes to thank all who have sent prayers and well wishes at this time. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for complete obituary and online condolences.