Theresa Hebert

Hebert, Theresa
86, passed away September 7. She was in hospice care for two weeks prior to her death and died peacefully in her sleep.
She is survived by her daughter Rita (Hebert) Nowak, son-in-law Bogdan (Bob), five grandchildren, Michael, Stephanie, Nicole, Kristen, Stephen, and older brother Frank Bonaventura. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald (Ronnie), and sister Francis Anne (Bonaventura) Hopper.
Theresa was born in Milford, MA, to the late Frank and Agnes (Fettucia) Bonaventura. Following her marriage to Ronnie in 1962, she moved to Woonsocket and worked alongside him in their family business, Bois Sundries, where she enjoyed familiar faces and conversations with local customers. After selling their business, she then worked for her son-in-law's company, Rhode Island Novelty. Theresa and Ronnie enjoyed retirement in Narragansett, where they spent summers on the beach and with their grandchildren.
Theresa was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and friend. Her lively personality and ambitious nature will be greatly missed. She loved music and always had a song to sing; we will fondly remember her favorite cheer, "We are the Uxbridge Girls, we wear our hair in curls."
Family and friends are welcome to attend Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 12, at 9:30, AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 3rd St. East Greenwich. Visitation will be held Friday, September 11, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Mount Pleasant Funeral Home, 168 Academy Ave., Providence. Face masks must be worn, and social distancing will be observed. A private burial will take place following the church service. Arrangements by Supinski and Borrelli. Visit mountpleasantfh.com
.