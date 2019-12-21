|
ZANNELLA, THERESA I. (SEGUIN)
85, formerly of Urbana Street, Cranston passed away December 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late Gerard S. Zannella, Jr.
Born in Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Eugenia (Hood) Seguin.
Theresa was a longtime volunteer for the St. Mary CCD program and a member of Regina Coeli, Madonna del Valle Society and the St. Mary Feast Society. She also served on the board of the Knightsville Library along with her husband.
She was the mother of Gerard Zannella and his wife Stephanie and Julie Volpe and her husband Mathew; grandmother of Kaylyn, Rebecca, Courtney, Alexander and Vincent and great grandmother of Brayden, Madalynn, Zachary, Mason and Skylar. She was also the sister of Lawrence Seguin and the late Joseph, Arthur, Raymond, Eugene, Albert and Leo Seguin, Alice Bandilli, Rita Mourningham, Jeannette DellaCarpini and Eleanor Capp.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Monday at 9:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's memory to Woodpecker Hill Health Center, Attn: Activities, 2052 Plainfield Pike, Greene, RI 02827. www.romanofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 21, 2019