O'DONNELL, THERESA J. (ANGELONI)
80, of Cranston, died May 9, 2019 at RI Hospital. She was the wife of the late Walter R. O'Donnell.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Courtney and Lillian (LeBlanc) Angeloni. She was an artist and avid reader.
She was the mother of Brian and Tim O'Donnell, sister of Johnny, Stanley and Teddy. aunt of Penny and Toby. Grandmother of 4. She was sister of the late David and Patty.
Funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:00 AM from the JONES-WALTON-SHERIDAN Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St. at Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Paul Church, 1 St. Paul Pl., Cranston, RI at 10:00 AM. Burial at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, RI
Visiting hour Tuesday morning 8:30-9:30 A.M. Please visit: JWSFH.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2019