Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
237 Garden Hills Dr
Cranston, RI
Theresa Jeanne (Levesque) Dumont


1931 - 2019
Theresa Jeanne (Levesque) Dumont Obituary
Dumont, Theresa Jeanne (Levesque)
87, formerly of Warwick, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Her funeral service will be held from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:30AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr, Cranston. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home prior to the Mass from 8-9:30AM. Interment will take place at Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 18, 2019
