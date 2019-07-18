|
|
Dumont, Theresa Jeanne (Levesque)
87, formerly of Warwick, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Her funeral service will be held from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:30AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr, Cranston. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home prior to the Mass from 8-9:30AM. Interment will take place at Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 18, 2019