St Bernard's Catholic Church
415 Tower Hill Rd
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
275 Tower Hill Road
North Kingstown, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
275 Tower Hill Road
North Kingstown, RI
Sister Theresa Lencicki CP Obituary
LENCICKI, CP, SISTER THERESA
88, passed away on September 28, 2019 at Scalabrini Villa, North Kingstown.
Born in Westfield, MA, she was a daughter of the late John and Catherine (Socha) Lencicki.
She was professed as a Sister of the Cross and Passion in 1970 serving the Congregation in various service ministries. Sister was a graduate of Holy Apostles College and also a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
She enjoyed reading the newspaper, puzzles and listening to music.
She was the sister of the late Jenny Wroblewski, John Lencicki and Rose Lisowski; and aunt of Carol and Daniel Wroblewski.
VISITING HOURS will be in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. followed by her Mass of Christian Burial in the Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Wakefield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of the Cross and Passion, 1 Wright Lane, North Kingstown, RI 02852. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
