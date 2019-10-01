|
LENCICKI, CP, SISTER THERESA
88, passed away on September 28, 2019 at Scalabrini Villa, North Kingstown.
Born in Westfield, MA, she was a daughter of the late John and Catherine (Socha) Lencicki.
She was professed as a Sister of the Cross and Passion in 1970 serving the Congregation in various service ministries. Sister was a graduate of Holy Apostles College and also a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
She enjoyed reading the newspaper, puzzles and listening to music.
She was the sister of the late Jenny Wroblewski, John Lencicki and Rose Lisowski; and aunt of Carol and Daniel Wroblewski.
VISITING HOURS will be in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. followed by her Mass of Christian Burial in the Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Wakefield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of the Cross and Passion, 1 Wright Lane, North Kingstown, RI 02852. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2019