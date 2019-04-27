|
CAHOON, THERESA M.
68, died Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born in Providence, she was a beloved daughter of the late Walter E. and Cecelia (Houde) Cahoon, and has resided in Warwick for most of her life. Theresa was employed as an operating technician for 26 years with the former St. Joseph Hospital in Providence. She was a former member of the West Shore Imperial Drum and Bugle Corp. and the William Shields Post #43 Women's Auxiliary. She was the beloved mother of Tina M. Cahoon; grandmother of Paul Hulkow Jr., Krystal Hulkow and the late Joseph Hulkow; great-grandmother of Aniyah Albert, and Emma Hulkow; sister of Eugene J. Cahoon Sr., the late Raymond W., Walter E. Jr., George H., Bella T. Cahoon, Dolores M. Carbone, and Barbara Genever; sister-in-law of Joan Lowder, and long-time companion of Raymond DeLory.
Her funeral service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 9 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be private. Visiting hours Sunday, 4-7 PM. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 27, 2019