|
|
DUMAIS PETERS, THERESA M. (CONTE)
97, died September 15, 2019 in Florida.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, September 21st with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Pauls Church 48 St. Paul St. Blackstone MA. Interment service will be at St. Paul's Cemetery, Gaskill St, Blackstone, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Friday, Sept. 20th from 4-8 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Rd, Woonsocket, RI 02895.
sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 18, 2019