Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
118 Division Street
East Greenwich, RI
EMINGER, THERESA M. (Barboza)
88, died January 30, 2019. She was the adored wife of the late Harry E. Eminger. Born in New Bedford, MA, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Lena (Lewis) Barboza. Mrs. Eminger was formerly employed as a secretary with the Rhode Island Farm Bureau. She is survived by her sons, Cole and his wife, Sandra Marshall, Mark and his wife Tish, Keith and Eric; her daughter, Karen Griffith and her fiancé, Martin Makarewicz. She was the grandmother of Craig, Courtney, Nick, Gillian, Katherine, Christian, and Cory Eminger, Natalie, and Jacob Griffith, Kristi Hogue, Justin and Monica Binyon; great-grandmother of Calix Eminger and Carly Crow.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3 PM in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 118 Division Street, East Greenwich. Visiting hours respectfully omitted. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2019
