|
|
FLINN, THERESA M. (CARR)
age 91, of Warwick, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at West Shore Health Center. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Flinn.
Theresa was the mother of Patricia M. Cole (Robert) of Warwick, Edward P. Flinn (Denise) of Cranston, Mary Ellen Flinn (Ted Woyciechowski) of Little Compton, Faith A. Shannon (Gerald) of Warwick, Robert M. Flinn (Jane) of Sandown, NH, Mark Flinn (Nicole) of Manchester, CT, and the late Barry J. Flinn. She is also survived by a sister, Joan M. Scanlon of South Kingstown; thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Mary E. Wall.
Terry had a zest for life, excelled at card games and scrabble and loved her children and grandchildren. We are all lucky to have been blessed with a mother with the rare combination of great strength and kindness.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 350 Fair Street, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Monday from 5 – 8 p.m. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2020