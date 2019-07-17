|
Hauser (Cote), Theresa M.
Theresa M. Hauser (Cote) 87, was called home on July 08, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Jupiter, FL. Born in Providence, RI, Theresa enjoyed dancing and ice skating as a young girl. She met her loving husband, John A. Hauser, in 1953 while he was serving in the U.S. Navy and they married in February 1955.
64 years of marriage blessed John and Theresa with five beautiful children and six wonderful grandchildren. Theresa and John lived in East Greenwich, RI and spent the winter months in Jupiter, FL. Theresa was an active member of St. Gregory the Great parish in Warwick, RI and an avid supporter of many charities and organizations.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and three sons, David T. Hauser, Mark D. Hauser, and Douglas P. Hauser.
Besides her husband, Theresa is survived by her daughter, Terri Mayfield (Hauser) and her husband, Robert Mayfield, her son, John D. Hauser, and her cherished grandchildren, Jay Hauser, David Hauser, Lauren Hansen (Hauser), Amanda Shehadeh (Hauser), and Christian and Kali Hauser.
A mass of Christian burial and interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Greenwich, RI will be upcoming this fall. An announcement will be posted in the coming months.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and staff of Jupiter Medical Center for their care and support.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 17, 2019