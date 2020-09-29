1/1
Theresa M. (Durand) Johnson
JOHNSON, THERESA M. (DURAND)
93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Johnson.
Born in South Attleboro, MA., she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Jenny (Fletcher) Durand.
She is survived by her children, Roger, Ralph and Sharon Johnson, Barbara Newell, Nancy Burgess and her husband Robert and Rene Johnson and his wife Sharon. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She was the sister of the late Frank and Ralph Durand, Grace Pascale, Alice Moline, Baby Ralph and Baby Theresa.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, October 1st from 9-10:30am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 99 Camp Street, Providence. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, marianiandson.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Church
