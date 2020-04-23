Home

Theresa M. Silvia


1931 - 2020
Theresa M. Silvia Obituary
SILVIA, Theresa M.
88, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Scalabrini Villa Nursing Home, in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.
Born in Taunton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph S. and Mary (Silveira) Silvia.
She leaves her daughter, Maureen St. Martin, of Taunton; three grandchildren, Breanne St. Martin of Warwick, RI, Alicia St. Martin, of Exeter, RI, and Zachary Smith of Taunton; two great grandchildren, Callan Gooding, and Xiselle Hendershot, and several nieces and nephews. Her funeral service and burial will be private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Silva Funeral Home of Taunton. For complete obituary please visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
