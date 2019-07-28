|
FISHER, THERESE C. (SMITH)
age 91, formerly of Coventry, passed away peacefully in the arms of her daughter, Rosemarie Webb, at South Kingstown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on July 26, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Robert R.Fisher who passed away in 2006. They were married 59 years. Born in Coventry on July 5, 1928, she was the daughter of Narcisse and Rose Smith. She is predeceased by her parents, 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Patricia Landry of Summerfield, FL is her only surviving sister.
She retired as a Shipping Supervisor in 1989 from Garland Industries. She was a communicant of Sts. John and Paul before moving to East Greenwich.
She is survived by her daughters, Rosemarie J. Webb and her companion, Bryan Cohen of North Kingstown and Matunuck and Karen M. Gabriele of Jamestown. She is also survived by 2 granddaughters and 5 great grandchildren. She was the mother-in-law of the late John E. (Jack) Webb.
Services respectfully omitted. Burial private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 28, 2019