LEONARD, THERESE C., RN (COYLE) "TERRY'
94 passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Wife of the late Thomas O. Leonard. Visiting hours Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 3:00-7:00pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave. Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Gregory The Great Church, Cowesett Road, Warwick. Burial will be private at the Rhode Island Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter.