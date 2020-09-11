1/
Therese C. "Terry" (Coyle) Leonard RN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Therese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEONARD, THERESE C., RN (COYLE) "TERRY'
94 passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Wife of the late Thomas O. Leonard. Visiting hours Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 3:00-7:00pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave. Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Gregory The Great Church, Cowesett Road, Warwick. Burial will be private at the Rhode Island Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. Full obituary and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gregory The Great Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved