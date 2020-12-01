ESTEPHAN, THERESE F.
87, passed away November 27, 2020 at Pawtucket Center. She was the wife of the late Amine Estephan. Born in Ayroun, Lebanon she was a daughter of the late Fares and Emily (Chayban) Mouawad.
She is survived by three sons; Antoine, John and Abboud Estephan, two daughters; Mimi Sefla,and Yolande Fakhoury . She was the grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of four.
She was the sister of Nabih, Joseph, Fr. Paul, George, Rafic Mouawad, Laure Mourad and the late Halim Mouawad and Mireille Abounajem. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to St. George Church 1493 Cranston Street, Cranston at 10 a.m. Wednesday, her Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice 1085 North Main Street Providence, RI 02904. Please share condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com