FOURNIER, THERESE
95, formerly of Columbus Blvd, passed peacefully Thursday at Rockville Hospital in Vernon, CT. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late George and Hattie (Sawyer) Letourneau. She had been the wife of the late Maurice Fournier for 54 years before his death in 1998.
Terry was a full-time wonderful mother, memere, sister, aunt and friend. Her care gave her children the foundation they needed to grow into fine adults. She was always there to lend an ear, offer support and assist in any way she could. "Mem had a way of making you feel loved."
In addition to sharing her faith with her children and grandchildren, she was a former member of St. Ann Church since 1972 where she was a Eucharistic minister and CCD teacher. She continued her membership in the Marist Community's 3rd Order of Mary ministry and her daily habits of reading the Bible, praying the rosary and the Liturgy of the Hours. She was also a dedicated supporter of many Catholic outreach organizations.
She leaves daughters Suzanne (John) Ryan, Jacqueline (David) Walker, Diane (John) Daszkiewicz, Evelyn (Richard) Burnham, Therese "Rhea" (Manny) Souza, and sons Peter (Barbara) Fournier, Marc (Susan)Fournier, brother Clement Letourneau and sister Jeanne Provencal, plus 22 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 1 great, great granddaughter and hundreds of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers Norman, Euclid, Wilfred, Raymond, Emile and Alfred Letourneau and sisters Loretta Plante and Sr. Mary Claudette, SM (Rhea Letourneau), son David Fournier and granddaughter Cathy Ryan.
Therese's life will be celebrated with calling hours Sunday, April 7, 3 to 7pm in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston and Mass of Christian Burial Monday, April 8th, at 10 am in St George Maronite Catholic Church, 1493 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial will take place immediately following in St Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Therese's name to St George's Church or to . Go to cranstonfunerals.com for direction and full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 6, 2019