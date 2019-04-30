DUBOIS, THERESE L.

Therese L. "Terri" Dubois, age 86 of Warwick, passed away Sunday at Riverview Healthcare, Coventry, RI. Born in West Warwick, RI, she was the daughter of the late Cuthbert and the late Dora (Sawyer) Dubois. She was a graduate of West Warwick High School, Class of 1951. After graduation, she then went on to become an Office Administrator at Shailer and Greene, Inc. until her retirement in 2003. She is survived by her brother Albert Dubois, a niece Susan Kerins and her husband Jeff along with several other nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Irene Lefoley, Conrad Dubois and Horace Dubois. A calling hour will be just prior to the Mass from 9:30-10: 30 am at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home and Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick, RI 02893. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11:00 at Christ The King Church, 120 Legris Avenue, West Warwick. Burial will be immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Warwick. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Rhode Island Chapter,245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906 or to Riverview Nursing Home Attn: Activities Department, 546 Main Street, Coventry, RI 02816.