MULLIGAN, THERESE M.
92, formerly of Johnston and Naples, FL, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Riverview Healthcare in Coventry. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Philip F. and Annie (Crawford) Mulligan.
Therese was a teacher at Brown Avenue Elementary School in Johnston for 46 years before retiring.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends.
Her funeral service and burial will be private.
Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.