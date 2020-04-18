|
|
DELISLE, RSM, SISTER THERESE MARY
97, (formerly Sister Paschaline), a Sister of Mercy for 73 years, died, Wednesday, April 16, 2020 at Woodpecker Hill Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late Georges and Lydia (Heroux) Delisle.
She was a physical therapist and teacher of physical therapy before becoming a Sister of Mercy. As a religious, sister chose the motto, "Thy Will Be Done". Living this motto, she was able make the transition from her teaching role as a physical therapist to teaching students at Mercymount Country Day School and Bishop Gerrard High School.
Sister was a woman who possessed many talents: a teacher of music, art and French; a talented artist and musician; a self-taught hairdresser and stylist (a little known fact)! She shared her gifts with others in many ways. Her paintings will remind us of her for many years to come. Sister Therese and her talents and gifts will be missed.
A private burial service will be held Monday, April 20, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, Cumberland. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held for Sister Therese at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 18, 2020