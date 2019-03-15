|
|
McCool, Therese (McGowan)
93, Greenville, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Roger Williams Medical Center. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward McCool. They had been married for 61 years at the time of his death in 2015.
Born in Boston, MA, she was a daughter of the late James and Johanna (O'Sullivan) McGowan.
She was the devoted mother of Maureen McCool and her husband Peter Broderick, of Farmington, Maine, James McCool and his wife, Yvonne, of Falls Church, Virginia, Michael McCool and his wife Diana of Johnston, and Kelly McCool and her husband, Todd Tompkins of Upper Marlboro, Maryland as well as her beloved six grandchildren: Patrick, Jillian, Matthew , Julian, Sean, and Andrew. She was the sister of the late Andrew, David, James and Terrance McGowan and Mary Lapanus.
The family would like to express its heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at The Village at Waterman Lake where she happily resided for several years.
Visitation will be held Monday, 4-7 pm at the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Rt. 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. Funeral Tuesday at 8:30am from Anderson-Winfield Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday at 9:30am in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to .
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 15, 2019