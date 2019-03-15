Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St.
Greenville, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip Church
622 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese McCool
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese (McGowan) McCool

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Therese (McGowan) McCool Obituary
McCool, Therese (McGowan)
93, Greenville, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Roger Williams Medical Center. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward McCool. They had been married for 61 years at the time of his death in 2015.
Born in Boston, MA, she was a daughter of the late James and Johanna (O'Sullivan) McGowan.
She was the devoted mother of Maureen McCool and her husband Peter Broderick, of Farmington, Maine, James McCool and his wife, Yvonne, of Falls Church, Virginia, Michael McCool and his wife Diana of Johnston, and Kelly McCool and her husband, Todd Tompkins of Upper Marlboro, Maryland as well as her beloved six grandchildren: Patrick, Jillian, Matthew , Julian, Sean, and Andrew. She was the sister of the late Andrew, David, James and Terrance McGowan and Mary Lapanus.
The family would like to express its heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at The Village at Waterman Lake where she happily resided for several years.
Visitation will be held Monday, 4-7 pm at the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Rt. 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. Funeral Tuesday at 8:30am from Anderson-Winfield Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday at 9:30am in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to .
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
Download Now