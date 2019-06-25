Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
8:30 AM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Baltic Ave
South Attleboro, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese McQuesten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese McQuesten

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Therese McQuesten Obituary
McQUESTEN, THERESE
84, passed on June 22, 2019. She was wife of the late Richard McQuesten.
She is survived by her children, Daniel McQuesten (Mary), Lorna Merritt (James), Nancy Sulham (Nathan), Bruce McQuesten (Joanne), Thomas McQuesten (Laura), and Scott McQuesten (Pamela) a sister, Janet Winters, two brothers, George and Robert Trudeau, 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Rita Doyle and Rene Trudeau.
Her funeral will be held Friday, June 28th at 8:30am from the Keefe Funeral Home Five Higginson Ave, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa Church, Baltic Ave, South Attleboro at 10am. Visitation Thursday from 5pm until 8pm. Keefe Funeral Home, Lincoln, RI www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Download Now