McQUESTEN, THERESE
84, passed on June 22, 2019. She was wife of the late Richard McQuesten.
She is survived by her children, Daniel McQuesten (Mary), Lorna Merritt (James), Nancy Sulham (Nathan), Bruce McQuesten (Joanne), Thomas McQuesten (Laura), and Scott McQuesten (Pamela) a sister, Janet Winters, two brothers, George and Robert Trudeau, 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Rita Doyle and Rene Trudeau.
Her funeral will be held Friday, June 28th at 8:30am from the Keefe Funeral Home Five Higginson Ave, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa Church, Baltic Ave, South Attleboro at 10am. Visitation Thursday from 5pm until 8pm. Keefe Funeral Home, Lincoln, RI www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 25, 2019