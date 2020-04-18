|
JOHNSTON, THERESE "TERRY" R.
95, formerly of Scituate passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 8, 2020 at her home in Deland, FL.
Terry was married to the late Earl W. Johnston for 55 years.
She was the loving mother of Diane DiFilippo, Marilyn P. Johnston, Janice A. Anderson (Jim), Donna M. Kalunian (Rick), the late Edward E. Johnston, and Nancy D. O'Grady.
She is also survived by 7 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
A Private Burial will be held at the RI Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 18, 2020