|
|
CARDARELLI, THOMAS A.,
100, passed away April 8, 2020.
Born in North Providence, he was the son of the late Antonio "Domenico" and Elvira (Marino) Cardarelli. He married the late Anna (Papa) Cardarelli on July 4, 1949 and they were together for 66 years. He was the father of Thomas M. Cardarelli, Carol R. Emery and her husband Leo, grandfather of Sarah Carnevale and her husband Eric, and great-grandfather of Violet Carnevale. He was also the brother of the late Hugo, Mario and Joseph Cardarelli, and Jennie Maciocio.
Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 19, 1942. With the rank of Private First Class, he was deployed to North Africa, England and France. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, Rhineland and Ardennes Forest, and in the 2nd wave of the Battle of Normandy. He was wounded on July 22, 1944 in the European Theater and received the Purple Heart. He was finally discharged on July 25, 1945 from the 823 Tank Destroyer Unit.
Thomas had worked at the former Quonset Naval Air Station from 1949-1973 and then worked at the Dr. E.A. Ricci Middle School from 1973 until his retirement in 1983. He remained a lifelong resident of Lymansville, and was fondly referred to as the "Mayor of Lymansville". His favorite pastime was sitting in the corner seat at Boulders and enjoying a draft beer.
Funeral services and burial with Military Honors in the St. Ann Cemetery will be private.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 10, 2020