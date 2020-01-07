|
|
DRENNAN, THOMAS A. Jr.
81, died peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Ann E. "Nancy" (Curran ) Drennan. Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Thomas A. Drennan Sr., and Dorothy (Umba) Drennan-Gray. Besides his wife he leaves his children, Kathleen Garlick (Raymond) of Wakefield, Christine Drennan Skerry of North Kingstown, Elizabeth Drennan Just of North Kingstown, and Meredith Drennan Gibbons (Toby) of Wakefield; ten grandchildren, Michaela, Bridget, Neive, and Jack Skerry, Ceileidh, and Conor Just JT, Grace, Brendan, and Andrew Gibbons; and his brother Robert Drennan (Sylvia) of Salem, NJ. Former Rhode Island golf head coach Tom Drennan M.A. '80 was inducted into the Rhode Island Golf Association Hall of Fame on December 1, 2015, at Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln, R.I. In 22 years as the Rams' head coach, Drennan guided URI to five Atlantic 10 titles, 10 New England Intercollegiate Championships, and seven New England Division I crowns. Also under his guidance, Rhode Island competed in 13 NCAA Regional Tournaments and one NCAA Championship. On three occasions, URI golfers earned individual entries into the NCAA Regionals. Drennan was named Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year twice, New England Coach of the Year eight times, and Rhode Island Men's Sports Coach of the Year twice. In 2007, he was honored by his peers with induction into the Golf Coaches of America Association Hall of Fame. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 10am in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 3-7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's name may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) RI Chapter, PO Box 41659, Providence, RI, 02940. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
