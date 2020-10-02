FAVA, REV. THOMAS A.
67, called to his eternal home on September 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Gina Fava. Loving father to Christina and Gerry Buteau, Thomas and Casey Fava Jr., Keren and Michael Susi, Timothy and Jamie Fava, Stephen and Claudia Fava, Sarah and Justin Luongo, and 19 grandchildren. Son of the late Lawrence and Madeline Fava of Braintree, MA. Brother to eight siblings. Senior Pastor of Trinity Assembly of God for 28 years, founder of Trinity Christian Academy in Johnston, RI. Pillar in the community and spiritual council for local leaders. Earned degrees in criminal law, BA in Theology, and MA from Providence College. Thomas loved God, people, and always put others above himself. Joshua 24:15.Rev. Thomas A. Fava will lie in repose inside Trinity Assembly of God, 2119 Hartford Avenue, Johnston, RI, from 12 noon - 6 PM on Saturday, October 3rd. A Homecoming Celebration Service will be streamed at trinityri.org
from 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM on Sunday, October 4th. Donations can be made to Trinity Christian Academy.
