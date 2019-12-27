|
|
MAZZEO, THOMAS (TOM) A.
81 of Matunuck, Rhode Island, formerly of Grafton, MA passed away with his devoted wife Marilyn by his side on Thursday, December 26, 2019 after a long battle with chronic illness. He is greeted in heaven by his brother Frank Mazzeo, and his parents Frank and Mary (Lisi) Mazzeo.
Tom was born in Newport, RI, the middle child of Italian immigrants. He grew up in a close-knit family in the Italian neighborhood of Federal Hill in Providence. He graduated from LaSalle Academy in 1957. He started his career at National Cash Register and continued to build his own business in the late 1960's.
In June of 1961 Tom married the love of his life Marilyn Mazzeo, who never left his side for the last 58 years. They worked beside each other in their family business, raised three beloved children, and were well-known members in the community. The two spent many summers at their beach house in Matunuck with their children and grandchildren. Tom and Marilyn shared a beautiful life, filled with love.
Tom is survived by his wife, Marilyn, his three children who he cherished (Colleen Leslie and her husband Stephen, Darlene Mazzeo, and Heather Mazzeo), six grandchildren and one great grandchild who were the apple of his eyes (Ryan, Justin, Samantha, Sydney, Catalina Cortes, Christopher and Jessica Leslie). He also leaves behind his brother Robert, many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends including his two former sons-in-law Jennithan Cortes and Joshua McIntyre.
Tom was the definition of an entrepreneur, founding and operating Reliable Cash Register,
Inc. in Worcester, MA for over 40 years. His unrelenting hard work and entrepreneurial spirit allowed him to bring cutting edge Point of Sale technology to small businesses throughout the Northeast.
In his free time, Tom loved boating, playing golf (with a mad handicap), watching his New England sports teams and tinkering with his many woodworking projects. He was well-known for fixing anything at his house, for his children and at his beloved beach house he built in 1986.
Tom was a dedicated family man, a true friend, a devout Catholic, always willing to help those in need. He believed in hard work and would give anyone a fair shot. He prided himself on being an honest and respectful man and that is how he will always be remembered. Tom was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
His funeral will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 9:45am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory – SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road, (Rt. 1A), Narragansett followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in Saint Romuald Chapel, 61 Atlantic Avenue, Matunuck, RI. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Wakefield. Visiting hours are Sunday from 3-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Romuald Chapel. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019