Murray, Thomas A.
58, passed peacefully at home on December 2, 2020. He was the husband of Linda J. Murray. They have been married for 25 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Raymond F. and Arlene (Kingsbury) Murray.
Thomas had been employed as a Providence Firefighter for 28 years. He loved camping, fishing, biking, and kayaking. He had a magical life.
Besides his wife he is survived by Caitlin Murray, Jonathan Murray his wife Nancy, Three sisters, Beverly Laprade, Diane Beland and Carlene Hughes and husband William, four brothers, Joseph Murray, wife Kimberly, Matthew Murray, wife Mary Ann, John Murray, wife Jennifer, and Theodore Murray, wife Melanie. He was the brother of the late Raymond X. Murray.
Services will be private.
