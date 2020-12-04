1/1
Thomas A. Murray
1962 - 2020
{ "" }
Murray, Thomas A.
58, passed peacefully at home on December 2, 2020. He was the husband of Linda J. Murray. They have been married for 25 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Raymond F. and Arlene (Kingsbury) Murray.
Thomas had been employed as a Providence Firefighter for 28 years. He loved camping, fishing, biking, and kayaking. He had a magical life.
Besides his wife he is survived by Caitlin Murray, Jonathan Murray his wife Nancy, Three sisters, Beverly Laprade, Diane Beland and Carlene Hughes and husband William, four brothers, Joseph Murray, wife Kimberly, Matthew Murray, wife Mary Ann, John Murray, wife Jennifer, and Theodore Murray, wife Melanie. He was the brother of the late Raymond X. Murray.
Services will be private. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
Linda, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your dear husband, Tom. My thoughts are with you and your family during this time.
Kim Rutter
Friend
December 3, 2020
Joe and family.What a shock to hear of Tom’s passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to Tom and his entire family. He was a great guy.He now lives amongst some great Firefighters who passed before him.

Phil Payne. PFD
PhilPayne
Coworker
December 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Eileen LaRiviere
Friend
December 3, 2020
December 3, 2020
December 3, 2020
Lots of wonderful memories working and laughing with Tom at my mom’s restaurant (Ice Cream Bucket aka Eddie’s or Fairlawn Junction). He and his beautiful smile will always hold a place in my heart. Regards, Christine Gingras Roessler
Christine Roessler
Friend
