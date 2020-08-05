ROSE SR., THOMAS A.72, of Lincoln St., Seekonk, passed away peacefully at home with his wife and family surrounding him, Saturday evening, Aug. 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Byrne) Rose. They were in their 50th year of marriage.He was the youngest son of the late Henry D. and Mary F. (Castro) Rose, and dedicated brother to Florence Rose Agresti of Warren, Henry C. Rose of East Providence, and Francis Rose of New Port Richey, Florida.He was the proud and giving father of Thomas Rose Jr. of Seekonk, Stephen Rose and Derek Jimenez of Niceville, FL, and Christine (Rose) Barlow and Daniel Barlow of Washington, DC. He will be genuinely missed by his three adoring grandchildren who brought him so much joy, Tyler, Elfriede and Sandra and several nieces and nephews.Born August 13, 1947, in Providence, Tom was raised in East Providence. He was a proud graduate of Providence Country Day School in 1965 and Roger Williams University in 1971. He worked for over 50 years in partnership with his family at Rose Furniture Co., Rose Realty, and Alliance Finance Corporation. He also established and managed his own small businesses with his family including Rehoboth Auto Sales and Rose Developers.He was a dedicated supporter of catholic school education for all of his children, and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. In addition to supporting his alma maters, Tom volunteered his time and energy to the Prince Henry Club of Rhode Island, Touisset Point Community Club, and as member of Seekonk's Representative Town Meetings. He enjoyed summer days boating and sailing on the water and summer nights watching the Red Sox win and lose. After retiring, he enjoyed cold winter months in sunny Florida at Lexington Country Club in Fort Myers, FL where he and Sandie made several new close friends.Tom was a lifelong summer resident of his beloved Touisset Highlands on the Kickemuit River in Warren and a longtime supporter and honorary member of the volunteer fire company in Touisset, Engine 6. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are greatly appreciated to: Touisset Engine 6, Warren Fire Department, Attn: Chief Sousa, 1 Joyce Street, Warren, RI, 02885.The Rose Family also wishes to thank the amazing doctors, nurses and caregivers in both FL and RI who provided expertise, and care in creative and resourceful ways.Calling hours without the traditional receiving line will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, from 4pm until 8pm in the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence. Masks are required as well as social distancing will be observed. A Mass of Christian Burial with similar health and safety measures will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 8, at 11am in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Taunton Ave., Seekonk. (Please meet at the church Saturday morning). Burial will follow at Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery.