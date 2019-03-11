VERRECCHIA, THOMAS A.

100, of Narragansett, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband for over 76 years of Dorothy M. (Maher) Verrecchia. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Ernest and Mary (Prete) Verrecchia.

Mr. Verrecchia was a professor at CCRI for many decades and a WW-II U.S. Army Veteran.

Besides his wife, he was the devoted father of Mary-Lois Galloway and her husband Thomas of Walpole, NH, Robert E. Verrecchia and his wife Meg of Bryn Mawr, PA and Stephen A. Verrecchia of Washington, DC; dear father-in-law of Margaret C. Walters of Arlington, VA; loving grandfather of four; and brother of the late Nancy Pacia.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 13th at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett, followed by burial with military honors at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. VISITING HOURS are Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory-SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Rd. (Rt.1A) Narragansett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.

Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary