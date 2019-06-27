|
BENNETT III, MD, THOMAS ARED
76, passed away Wednesday, March 26, 2019 in Providence, RI.
Dr. Bennett was a graduate of the University of Michigan Medical School and completed his training at Rhode Island Hospital with a specialty in Internal Medicine and Hematology. In his practice, Dr. Bennett frequently made house calls to his elderly patients. Dr. Bennett was greatly admired for his compassionate care for vulnerable HIV and AIDS patients, regardless of their ability to pay, during the early years of the AIDS epidemic.
Dr. Bennett worked for some forty-four-years at the Rhode Island Disability Determination Services. At the time of his demise, Dr. Bennett served as Chief Medical Consultant. He was greatly respected by his colleagues.
Dr. Bennett was an adventurous and curious traveler to all parts of the world. He loved the theater, Broadway musicals, movies and the Avon Cinema. He was devoted to his dogs and will be greatly missed by his constant and faithful companions, the beautiful Miniature Schnauzers, Panache and Giovanni.
Dr. Bennett was a humble and kind man. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him dearly for his wit and adventuresome spirit as well as his passion for helping others.
A gathering will be held on June 29, 2019 at 1p.m. at 540 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence, RI 02906 to honor Dr. Bennett and his extraordinary life. A luncheon with follow.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 27, 2019