BROCCOLI, THOMAS B.

69, of West Warwick, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Linda L. (Ward) Broccoli. Born in Providence, Thomas was the son of the late Biagio and Angelina (Buttero) Broccoli. He was an auto body mechanic for many years.

Besides his wife, Thomas is survived by his loving children, Lisa B. DeFusco and her husband Steven, and Mark T. Broccoli and his wife Geralyn, all of Warwick. He was the cherished grandfather of Taige and Laithe Socha, and Steven and Christopher DeFusco. Thomas was a twin brother of Suzanne Roberts of Cranston.

Mr. Broccoli's funeral services are respectfully private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store