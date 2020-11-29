1/1
Thomas B. Broccoli
BROCCOLI, THOMAS B.
69, of West Warwick, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Linda L. (Ward) Broccoli. Born in Providence, Thomas was the son of the late Biagio and Angelina (Buttero) Broccoli. He was an auto body mechanic for many years.
Besides his wife, Thomas is survived by his loving children, Lisa B. DeFusco and her husband Steven, and Mark T. Broccoli and his wife Geralyn, all of Warwick. He was the cherished grandfather of Taige and Laithe Socha, and Steven and Christopher DeFusco. Thomas was a twin brother of Suzanne Roberts of Cranston.
Mr. Broccoli's funeral services are respectfully private.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
November 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss Linda and family Tommy was a great guy he will be missed
James & Ann Elliott
Friend
November 28, 2020
My sincere condolences in the passing of your twin brother. Although I haven’t seen Tommy in many years I remember him being such a nice guy. I am truly sorry.

Susan Martin Keegan.
Susan Martin Keegan
Classmate
November 28, 2020
Suzanne we are very sorry to hear of the passing of your brother. Our condolences to you and your family along with your brothers family.
May he Rest In Peace
Carol and Jim Andersen
Friend
November 28, 2020
Linda, so sorry for your loss. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts & prayers. Stay strong my friend.
Colleen Buckley
Friend
November 28, 2020
Tommy Always a smile , Always kind and caring Always a good friend . Rest in peace my friend and may God Bless you . Linda , Mark , Lisa and Steven , my sincere condolences . Love always . Manny Vernancio
Manny Vernancio
Friend
November 28, 2020
Always a smile , Always fun to be with , Always a good friend . God Bless you Tommy . Rest in peace. Love always your friend . Manny Vernancio
Manny Vernancio
Friend
November 28, 2020
Linda, Lisa, Mark and family,, so sorry for your loss. I have known tommy since the 2nd grade, 1st class act guy and true friend. may he rip
Joe Andrade
Friend
November 28, 2020
I am so sorry my dip condolences to the family
Antonietta Broccoli
Family
