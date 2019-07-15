Home

Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home - Providence
168 Academy Ave.
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-6363
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Academy Ave
Providence, RI

1946 - 2019
Bagley, Thomas
72 passed Thursday, July 11, 2019 at RI Hospital. Son of the late Thomas and Mary (Buckley) Bagley. A long-time sales manager in the aftermarket auto parts business, he worked at State Battery (Providence) for 30 years and later retired from Action Auto Parts December 31, 2016. Beloved husband of Barbara A. Bagley, having recently celebrated 50 years of marriage on November 11, 2018. Cherished father of his son, Jeffrey, of Walpole, MA. He is also survived by his brother Michael and sister-in-law Sue of FL., as well as many nieces and nephews. He also joins his sister, the late Anne Tomczak. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10 AM in Blessed Sacrament Church, Academy Ave., Providence. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
For further information and condolences please visit www.mountpleasantfh.com.
Arrangements by Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 15, 2019
