BREGGIA, THOMAS C.,94, passed away August 16, 2020.He was the son of the late Joseph and Natalie (Terrano) Breggia; beloved husband of the late Pauline (Roy) Breggia; devoted father of Deborah P. McLaughlin and her husband Mederic, Karan Ann Breggia, Donna T. Lantini and Thomas V. Breggia and his companion Chrissy Greenhalgh, and the late Claudia I. Breggia; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Jacqueline and Dario; brother of Irene Mancini, Joseph and Robert Breggia and the late Alfred, William and Edward Breggia, Sue Silvestri, Brenda Conti and Dorothy Acciaioli.Thomas loved his wife, Pauline, and his family. He shared many wonderful times together with them. He was a fervent Catholic and loved Jesus and Our Lady. He lived a holistic lifestyle, and was always eager to impart valuable insight about it to all. His other true love was jazz. There was no one quite like Papa.A Disabled American Veteran, he was drafted at 18 years old into the Marine Corps Reserve, the first group to go into combat in World War II. Tom considered it a great honor to be called a Marine. He was later sent to the jungles of Guam and then to the Battle of Iwo Jima, a 36-day conflict that proved to be the costliest battle of World War II. Tom was blessed to have escaped with his life after so many of those in the 3rd Marine Division fell. Thomas was recently honored in Washington, DC for his distinguished service and to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. He was one of 200 veterans chosen for Honor Flight in 2014, and received numerous honors and awards for his military valor. Thomas was inducted into the Rhode Island Italian American Historical Society's Hall of Fame.Despite suffering from PTSD, Tom went on to a successful career as a music educator and professional musician. A graduate of and teacher at The Berklee College of Music, he received his Master's Degree in secondary education administration from Providence College. A dedicated teacher and mentor, Tom served as Music Director at Shea High School until his retirement in 1990. He founded the school's first stage band and started many music events in the community. Always inspiring and encouraging his students to give award-winning concerts and stage band performances, they won numerous awards over the years, winning the 1975 New England Stage Band Festival, the 1975 Berklee College Stage Band Festival, and the 1979 Berklee College Jazz Festival. Shea High was the winning stage band at the Newport Jazz Festival in 1979 and the second finalist stage band at the Daytona Beach Music Festival, also in 1979. In addition to teaching music, Thomas also served as adviser to the school's drama club. He produced many shows while at the school, all while developing city arts programs on the side. Also known as Tommy Terran, he was renowned in the Rhode Island area for the Big Band Sounds of his septet, writing original jazz arrangements and performing into his 90's. His friends say that he always played "a mean saxophone".Visitation and funeral services will be held Monday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in The Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Edward Food & Wellness Center, 1001 Branch Avenue, Providence, RI 02904.