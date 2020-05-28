Home

Dykeman, Sr., Thomas C.
of Riverside, RI, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 after a courageous 9 month battle with cancer. In his final days he was surrounded by the family he loved and the family who loved him.
Mr. Dykeman is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Constance "Connie" (Mateer) Dykeman and their son, Thomas Dykeman. Tom and Connie were friends since they met in Junior High School. They were high school sweethearts.
Mr. Dykeman was the son of the late Calvin and Eleanor (Pavao) Dykeman. He was a product of the East Providence School System, graduating in 1971 from East Providence High School.
Mr. Dykeman, an electrician by trade, was the President of Dykeman Electric Company for which he worked for 41 years. He was later employed by A.Z. Electric in Ledyard, Connecticut and Ryan Electric in Warwick, Rhode Island.
He enjoyed working on cars and mechanical and electrical problem solving. He loved his Corvette, enjoyed watching the New England Patriots, good cigars and his quiet time in his "man cave" (garage).
He is survived by extended family and friends with whom he enjoyed spending time. He is also survived by his sister Eileen and his brother Chris.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, his Memorial Mass has been postponed to a not yet determined date in the future. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be sent to Saint Brendan's Church, 60 Turner Avenue, Riverside, RI 02915
Published in The Providence Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020
