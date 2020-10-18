Thomas Caputo

CAPUTO, THOMAS
87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Concetta (Tortolani) Caputo, of 61 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Edward G. and Helen (Turchetti) Caputo and his sisters, the late Barbara Voccola and Arlene Brosco.
Thomas was the devoted father of Barbara Savella and Dr. Edward Caputo; father-in-law to Dr. Judith Caputo and the late George Savella; and grandfather to Francesca, Edward, Brianna and Thomas.
Thomas honorably served his country during the Korean War as a medic and chef abroad.
He was the proud owner of Eddie and Son Diner in Providence for 68 years. Thomas was a life-long member of the Alpine Country Club where he enjoyed playing cards and was an avid golfer. He had three true loves in his life- his precious family, his restaurant, and the Alpine. Mr. Caputo's funeral services will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
