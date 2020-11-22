1/1
Thomas Carocci Sr.
1943 - 2020
Carocci Sr., Thomas
77, Born in Providence on August 16 1943, he passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife of 34 years, Beverly by his side, in Naples Fl. He was the son of the late Peter & Dorothy Carocci. of Narragansett, RI. He leaves behind a son Thomas Jr (Lori), daughter Claudia, step-daughter Wendy Beasley (Nathan), a granddaughter Victoria Beasley, brother Peter Carocci (Mary) and sister Judy Boyd (George) and many nieces and nephews. Thomas was a Vietnam Veteran and will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetary. A service will be announced at a later date. Condolences can be shared at WWW.FULLERFUNERALHOME.COM


Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
