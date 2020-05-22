|
HOELL, THOMAS D.
50, of Hopkins Hill Road, Coventry, passed away suddenly Monday, May 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband to Marissa (Ozel) Hoell.
Tom was a caring man and a loving father, husband, brother and son. He always lived in the moment and lived his life to the fullest. Tom always went out of his way to make others happy and would do anything to see his kids happy. He was a patient man, who always looked out for others and put them before himself.
He leaves behind two beautiful sons, Kyle and Ryan Hoell of Coventry; his siblings, Tina leavitt of Coventry, Lorraine Hoell of Warwick, and Roy Hoell of Warwick; son, Thomas Messier. Tom was a son of Elaine Hoell and the late Roy L. Hoell.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 NOON at the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (RTE 3), Coventry, RI. Current pandemic restrictions will be imposed. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Greenwich, will be private. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2020