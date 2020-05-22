Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Calling hours
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hoell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas D. Hoell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas D. Hoell Obituary
HOELL, THOMAS D.
50, of Hopkins Hill Road, Coventry, passed away suddenly Monday, May 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband to Marissa (Ozel) Hoell.
Tom was a caring man and a loving father, husband, brother and son. He always lived in the moment and lived his life to the fullest. Tom always went out of his way to make others happy and would do anything to see his kids happy. He was a patient man, who always looked out for others and put them before himself.
He leaves behind two beautiful sons, Kyle and Ryan Hoell of Coventry; his siblings, Tina leavitt of Coventry, Lorraine Hoell of Warwick, and Roy Hoell of Warwick; son, Thomas Messier. Tom was a son of Elaine Hoell and the late Roy L. Hoell.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 NOON at the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (RTE 3), Coventry, RI. Current pandemic restrictions will be imposed. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Greenwich, will be private. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -