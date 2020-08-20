1/1
Thomas E. Cesaro
CESARO, THOMAS E.
Cesaro, Thomas E., 65, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Visitation Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2-3 pm with a service to follow at 3 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Face masks are required, social distancing will be observed. A live streaming of his funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3 pm and may be found on the funeral home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/QuinnFuneralHomes/live/. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home

AUG
22
Service
03:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home

Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
