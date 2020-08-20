CESARO, THOMAS E.
Cesaro, Thomas E., 65, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Visitation Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2-3 pm with a service to follow at 3 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Face masks are required, social distancing will be observed. A live streaming of his funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3 pm and may be found on the funeral home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/QuinnFuneralHomes/live/
. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com